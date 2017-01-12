Boy raises more than $13G selling baseball card collection for 2 friends with cancer

- Since he was 3 years old, Brady Kahle has collected baseball cards. Then, after two of his friends were diagnosed with cancer, Kahle started selling off his collection to raise money for their support.

Since February 2016, Kahle has raised more than $13,000, WWLP reported.

“I just had a lot of baseball cards and I wanted to help them out,” the Springfield, Massachusetts, boy told the news station.

In December 2015, Kahle’s friend Peter Manzi was diagnosed with leukemia. Landen Palantino, 8, was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer in January 2016, MassLive reported.

“It’s gone around the world; we’ve had donations from France, Mexico, Canada,” Jim Kahle, Brady’s grandfather, told WWLP.

