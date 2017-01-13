Diner sparks controversy with Trump-themed ‘Golden Shower' burger

FOX NEWS - A restaurant just outside the nation's capital found a way to turn an unsavory rumor about President-elect Donald Trump into a golden opportunity-- but not without inciting some serious controversy.
Mark Bucher, owner of Community restaurant in Bethesda, Md., told Fox News.com that hisTrump-inspired “Golden Showers” burger was “completely non-partisan” and says it's “just a joke.”
The burger combo, (officially sold for just one day on Wednesday) included a beef patty topped with yellow “self-tanning” cheddar cheese, a heavy dose of yellow mustard-- and a tiny pickle topper. The dish was served with a fresh glass of lemonade.
The idea stemmed from a brainstorming session with Bucher’s cookbook partner Nevin Martell, a local food writer. The two are collaborating on a burger cookbook.
So you can get a "Golden Shower Burger" @bethesdacool that comes with a lemon-glazed donut "happy ending." Today only & $5 goes to @PPact. pic.twitter.com/5nWYg560q6— Laura Hayes (@LauraHayesDC) January 11, 2017