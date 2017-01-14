Anti-smoking billboard coughs when smokers walks by

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN (FOX 32 News) - An innovative advertisement in Stockholm, Sweden, is trying to get smokers to quit.
The billboard is actually equipped with a smoke detector so every time a smoker walks by, it will start coughing.
The billboard then shows different products that can help smokers quit.
The marketing director behind the ad says the goal is to encourage people to live a healthy lifestyle.
