Niagara Falls resident calls police over howling winds

(FoxNews.com) - The howling winds at Niagara Falls on Tuesday night were enough for one person to take drastic measures in order to make it stop.

According to The Buffalo News, one person decided to call the police because the winds were too loud.

A police dispatcher notified surrounding officers that someone needed help with the pesky winds.

"All cars be advised, someone called to see if the police could stop the wind from blowing so they could sleep," the dispatcher told the officers. "If any of you guys could do that, could you let me know?"

The Action got a handle on the audio and posted it on Facebook.

Read more on FoxNews.com.