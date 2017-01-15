Tweet about spelling gets school employee fired

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- A school system employee in Maryland who had a lighthearted quarrel with a student on Twitter over the student's spelling has been fired.

Katie Nash tells The Frederick News-Post that she was fired on Friday afternoon from her $44,000-a-year job. A Frederick County Public Schools spokesman confirmed that Nash had been let go, without providing details.



Nash ran the school district's Twitter account. On Jan. 5, a student tweeted to the account, asking that schools be closed "tammarow."



Nash responded from the district's account, "But then how would you learn how to spell `tomorrow?"'



She says she was told not to tweet anymore after the interaction.



Nash says she understands why she was let go and that she didn't "want to be a distraction to the school system."

