Parents claim to find mold inside popular teething toy

- Disgusted parents are taking to social media to share what appears to be mold growing inside their children’s “Sophie the Giraffe” teething toy. A pediatric dentist who recommends teething toys, including Sophie the Giraffe, to patients, and gave the toy to her own children, told Goodhousekeeping.com that she was horrified to see what was inside the popular toy.

“I decided to cut into Sophie out of curiosity and discovered a science experiment living inside,” Dr. Dana Chianese told Goodhousekeeping.com. “Smelly, ugly mold living in my infant’s favorite chew toy.”

Chianese told the website she had followed the toy’s instructions to use hot, soapy water to clean the toy and never submerged it in water.

“It still hurts my heart to know that for months I allowed my babies to chew on moldy toys,” she told Goodhousekeeping.com. “I no longer buy any chew toys with a hole or recommend any to my patients.”

