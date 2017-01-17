Poll: Trump to enter office as least popular president in 4 decades

- A new Washington Post/ABC News poll shows Donald Trump is the least popular incoming president in at least four decades.

The results show that 54 percent of Americans have an unfavorable impression of Trump, compared to 40 percent who view him favorably.

Since 1977, the second-highest rating for unfavorable impression upon entering office belongs to George W. Bush in 2001 at 36 percent.

The poll also found that 44 percent of Americans say they believe Trump is qualified to serve as president, compared to 52 percent who say he is not.

