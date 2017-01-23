TMZ: Man hangs anti-Trump 'Impeach' banner on Golden Gate Bridge

- The "Hollyweed" sign prankster struck again -- this time on San Francisco's Golden Gate bridge with a huge anti-Trump sign.

Zach Fernandez, aka "Jesushands," is claiming responsibility for climbing the iconic bridge late Saturday night and hanging a 40 foot banner that read "Impeach." Hard to see, but there was also a smaller "You're Fired" at the bottom of it.

In case you're wondering ... the Golden Gate bridge is 220 feet above the Bay.

Zach's rep, Eli Graham, tells us Zach hopped a railing, and crept along an exterior walkway to fly the banner. It was pulled down Sunday and California Highway Patrol is investigating.

Zach was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing after turning himself in for the "Hollyweed" prank. He could be facing another misdemeanor for the Bridge stunt.

Tune in to TMZ on TV weekdays Monday through Friday (check http://www.tmz.com/when-its-on for syndicated/local listings at the bottom of the page)