Gorbachev writes: World looks like it's preparing for war

The former president of the Soviet Union wrote in an column published Thursday that the current global political climate is filled with problems and “policymakers” appear to be running out of ideas.

Mikhail Gorbachev wrote in Time magazine excoriated politicians who strip funding from social needs and instead spend money on submarines with capabilities to take out half a continent.

“Politicians and military leaders sound increasingly belligerent and defense doctrines more dangerous,” he wrote. “Commentators and TV personalities are joining the bellicose chorus. It all looks as if the world is preparing for war.”

Last month, Gorbachev gave a wide-ranging interview with the Associated Press where he expressed optimism about the Russian-U.S. relationship during a Trump presidency.

Russia-West ties are at their worst since the Cold War era following Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in March 2014 and its support for a pro-Russian separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

Continue reading this story at FOXNews.com