Stranger gives mom $1,000 to help fix infant's severe cleft lip

FOX NEWS - A Nebraska couple in their 24th week of pregnancy learned their son had a cleft lip and likely a cleft palate, but chose to continue the pregnancy. Since then, they’ve cataloged their son’s health journey on a blog and Instagram, to help others learn about the condition.

Sara Heller, 26, and partner Chris Eidam, 30, of Omaha, welcomed baby Brody William on Oct. 7, 2016. Brody was born with a cleft lip and palate and a rare deletion of chromosome 9 that may cause significant intellectual and physical disabilities. Every day, the couple posted pictures of their son on Facebook until one comment caught them off guard: “What’s wrong with your son’s face?”

"He's three months old and being bullied?" Heller told WOWT. She responded by attaching a link to an explanation of what a cleft palate was. "My job as his parent and his advocate is to tell his story,” she told the news channel.

Shortly after the incident, Heller was out at dinner with friends when their server brought them a gift from another table— a check with “For your beautiful baby” written on the memo line.

How many of you are jealous of his eyelashes? 👁👁 A photo posted by Sara Heller (@saheller) on Jan 29, 2017 at 7:32am PST

