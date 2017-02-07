George Lopez to woman: 'Sit your A** down or get the F*** out'

TMZ.com - George Lopez went nuclear on a woman in his audience ... calling her a b**ch and booting her from his show because she reacted poorly to one of his jokes.

It went down Saturday night at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix. George quipped, "There are only 2 rules in the Latino family -- don't marry somebody black and don't park in front of our house."

Most people in the crowd burst into laughter except a woman in the front row, who flipped Lopez the bird. And that's all she wrote.

