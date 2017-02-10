Hooters giving away free wings on Valentine's Day with 'Shred Your Ex' promotion

(Mike Mozart / Flickr)
(Mike Mozart / Flickr)

Posted:Feb 10 2017 07:04AM CST

Updated:Feb 10 2017 07:04AM CST

FOX NEWS - Have you suffered through a horrible breakup in the last few months?

Turn off the sad songs and stop crying. You’re one step closer to free wings.

Hooters is giving away free boneless wings as part of an unconventional Valentine’s Day deal aimed at heartbroken customers for its second annual "Shred Your Ex" promotion.

On February 14th, heartbroken patrons can stop by participating Hooters restaurant and tear up an old photo of their ex-boyfriend or girlfriend-- or you can even get a Hooters waitress to rip up the photo for you. Those customers will automatically be eligible to earn 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of just 10 regular wings.

Hooters is also letting lovelorn customers upload their exes’ photos  at ShredYourEx.Hooters.com, where they can virtually “shred,” “burn,” “bury” or “dart” the pics in exchange for a coupon redeemable on February 14th

Continue reading this story at FOXNews.com

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories