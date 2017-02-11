Chocolate shop selling anatomically correct hearts

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (Fox 32 News) - Millions of chocolate hearts are eaten every Valentine's Day, but a chocolate shop in upstate New York is making sure those hearts are the real deal.



Sweet Jenny's Ice Cream and Chocolate shops in Williamsville, N.Y., is selling anatomically correct chocolate hearts -- with ventricles and veins and everything.



Each heart is handmade. They sell hundreds each year.



