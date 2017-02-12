Police officers make elderly woman breakfast when they discover she 'hasn't eaten in a while'

Posted:Feb 12 2017 04:59PM CST

Updated:Feb 12 2017 04:59PM CST

ORLANDO, Florida (FOX 32 News) - Police officers often come upon people in need, and behind the scenes, they do amazing work.

Here are photos of Orlando (Florida) Police Officer Cruz and Recruit Officer Goncalves doing a well-being check on an elderly woman.

When they arrived, they found that she had not eaten in a while.

So the officers made her breakfast and even cleaned up the kitchen afterwards.
 

