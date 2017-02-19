Is your daughter's doll spying on you? Germany bans doll with wi-fi capabilities

BERLIN, GERMANY (Fox 32 News) - Germany is banning a toy doll because it could be used to spy on people, and the country is warning owners to destroy the dolls.



"My Friend Cayla" dolls uses microphones, Bluetooth and wi-fi to ask and answer children's questions. They can transmit audio files to remote servers. German telecommunications law bans "concealed transmitting devices."



The manufacturer said on its website that they cannot guarantee "absolute security" of data transmitted through the doll.



There is also a debate in the United States over whether the dolls are safe. The Electronic Privacy Information Center has complained to the FTC that the dolls violate privacy laws.

