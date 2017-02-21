Interracial couple refuses to cover slur on garage door until police investigate

- An interracial couple in Connecticut said they will not remove the racial slur from the garage door of their home, despite being issued a blight citation that carries a $100 daily fine.

Heather Lindsay and her husband Lexene Charles found the n-word spray-painted on their home. The incident occured on the weekend leading up to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Lindsay told the Stamford Advocate on Monday that the slur will not be removed until “authorities do their job” and “not just cover it up and sweep it under the table as they have done in the past.”

Lindsay said their home has been vandalized multiple times and at least three of her neighbors have yelled racial slurs at her husband. The local and state chapters of the NAACP condemned the incident and denounced city officials over their response.

“For them to be called n----, it must be so hurtful that they can easily just erase the board and suffer within, quietly by themselves, and act like nothing happened,” said Darnell Crosland, legal counsel for the state chapter of the NAACP. “And in fact, that’s what the Stamford police asked them to do. They were requested to take the sign down... and to just act normal, like nothing happened.”

