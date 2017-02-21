Police: Man attacks girlfriend with sex toy after she criticizes his sex performance

FOX 32 NEWS - Police say a Florida man punched his girlfriend and struck her with a sex toy after she criticized his performance as they we having sex.

According to an arrest affidavit, while the couple was having sex, 58-year-old Carol Favuzza told police that she said to 42-year-old Eric Pritsch, “You’re not a man, you’re a mouse.”

Pritsch then allegedly attacked Favuzza, punching her in the face and striking “her in the back several times with a plastic dildo and some type of cord.”

According to police, Pritsch and Favuzza both appeared drunk.

Pritcsh was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge. He is due in court March 9 for his bond hearing.