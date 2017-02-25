Slime-making craze leads to some shortages of key ingredient: glue

Posted:Feb 25 2017 03:43PM CST

Updated:Feb 25 2017 03:45PM CST

(FOX 32 News) - Making slime has become all the rage for children, and the craze is causing a shortage of the main ingredient: glue.

It's simple to make and requires only a few household items.

The popularity of the craft doubled Elmer's Glue sales in December, according to USA Today.

Many stores across the country are having a hard time keeping enough glue on their shelves.

Some stores are reporting an increase of up to 150 percent in sales over the past three weeks.
 

