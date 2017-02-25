Slime-making craze leads to some shortages of key ingredient: glue

(FOX 32 News) - Making slime has become all the rage for children, and the craze is causing a shortage of the main ingredient: glue.



It's simple to make and requires only a few household items.



The popularity of the craft doubled Elmer's Glue sales in December, according to USA Today.



Many stores across the country are having a hard time keeping enough glue on their shelves.



Some stores are reporting an increase of up to 150 percent in sales over the past three weeks.

