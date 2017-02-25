(FOX 32 News) - Making slime has become all the rage for children, and the craze is causing a shortage of the main ingredient: glue.
It's simple to make and requires only a few household items.
The popularity of the craft doubled Elmer's Glue sales in December, according to USA Today.
Many stores across the country are having a hard time keeping enough glue on their shelves.
Some stores are reporting an increase of up to 150 percent in sales over the past three weeks.
Slime-making craze leads to some shortages of key ingredient: glue
