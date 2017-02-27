Navy veteran says he's forced to live in a storage unit

Chris Cline inside the storage unit he calls home. (KMGH Denver 7)
Chris Cline inside the storage unit he calls home. (KMGH Denver 7)

Posted:Feb 27 2017 04:19PM CST

Updated:Feb 27 2017 04:26PM CST

FOX NEWS - A disabled Navy veteran who fought for his country in the Gulf War now finds himself living in a Denver storage unit he calls "home sweet hell."

Chris Cline told KMGH Denver 7 he's been living in the 70 square-foot windowless unit with his dog for almost two years, which is filled with all his personal items. Cline said he has a full time job and a car, but the metal box is the best he can do in a place like Denver with rising housing prices.

"It isn't an easy life by any means," he told the television station. "It's not something I would choose."

Living in a storage unit is illegal in the area, according to KMGH. The news station did not identify the facility. The Navy veteran said he'd like some help with housing, but the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and another organization haven't come through yet with any assistance.

 

 

 

READ MORE @ FOX NEWS

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories