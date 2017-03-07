TMZ: Uber driver freaks out when Dwyane Wade is his passenger

Photo via TMZ.com
Photo via TMZ.com
By: TMZ.com

Posted:Mar 07 2017 06:54PM CST

Updated:Mar 07 2017 06:58PM CST

TMZ.com - The Uber driver who picked up Dwyane Wade from a Waffle House in Orlando Tuesday damn near lost his mind when he realized he had an NBA superstar in his ride ... and the video is awesome!

Wade had rented out the restaurant to grub with his Chicago Bulls teammates Rajon Rondo, Jerian Grant and others when he ordered an Uber to take him back to the team hotel.

But his driver happened to be a HUGE Miami Heat fan -- and fanboys out over the future Hall of Famer.

In fact, he tells D-Wade he couldn't believe the Heat ever let him go.

Wade loved the guy -- and said they're already "fast friends."

So ... 5 star rating then?

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Video Here

Tune in to TMZ on TV weekdays Monday through Friday (check http://www.tmz.com/when-its-on for syndicated/local listings at the bottom of the page)

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories