Hawaii teacher says he will not teach illegal immigrant students

FOX NEWS - A Hawaii high school teacher has come under fire after sending an email to faculty members Wednesday saying that he would refuse to teach students who have entered the U.S. illegally.

John Sullivan, the social studies teacher at Campbell High School in Ewa Beach on Oahu, sent the email in response to an email sent by a school counselour about students staying home from school due to deportation fears.

“This is another attack on the President over deportation,” Sullivan said in the email obtained by Hawaii News Now. “Their parents need to apply for immigration like everyone else. If they are here in the U.S. illegally, I won't teach them."

Jon Henry Lee, the school's pincipal, told the station that he reminded Sullivan that the school does not “discriminate against any individuals” and that every registered student will be serviced.

