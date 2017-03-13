Video shows food market clerk shooting would-be robber

FOX NEWS - Surveillance video obtained Friday shows a clerk at an Ohio convenience store shooting and wounding a would-be armed robber.

Emanuel Hamm, 27, was charged with aggravated robbery, according to the station. He reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to his hand. The clerk was behind the counter when authorities say Hamm walked into the M & M food market and gas station in Darbydale Thursday night with a handgun, FOX 28 Columbus reported. The clerk told the station Hamm looked suspicious to him.

The video shows the clerk reaching in his back pocket for his gun as Hamm nears the counter. “As soon as I saw the gun, I pulled mine and I shot him,” the clerk said.

He expressed sympathy for the man he shot. “I feel bad for him, but I didn’t have a choice,” the clerk told the station.

