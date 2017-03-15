Elementary school bans 'tag' after it got too rough

- Parents and some children in one California city are not thrilled by a school's decision to ban the age-old game of tag on the playground.

The principal at Gold Ridge Elementary School in Folsom reportedly sent out a note on Friday telling parents about the changes.

“I don’t really like it,” said Gold Ridge fourth grader Mallory Giddens, according to KOVR. “I mean I don’t really play tag but I don’t think it’s fair to everyone else that plays tag!”

It’s a classic game and a childhood tradition played over many generations.

School Principal David Frankel sent out a message on Friday saying: “Students were instructed that physical contact including tag games, touch football, etc. were not allowed on the yard.”

“My principal, he doesn’t want us to have tag at school because people, they touch too hard,” Gibbens said. “Sometimes they push people over and my principal doesn’t want anyone getting hurt.”

