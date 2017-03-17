Dangerous 'Eraser Challenge' has kids rubbing skin off their arms while reciting alphabet

FOX 32 NEWS - The “Eraser Challenge” is a new disturbing trend that school kids are partaking in, and it’s quite dangerous.

Known by some parents as “The ABC Game,” the “Eraser Challenge” consists of children reciting the alphabet while scrubbing the skin on their arms with a rubber eraser, to the point where their arms turn bloody. The person who has the biggest wound in the end wins the challenge.

The foolish challenge came to parents’ attention after kids were posting photos of their bloody wounds on social media.

READ MORE @ THE SUN