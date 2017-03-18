Semi's gears jam, sending truck backwards into oncoming traffic

LEBANON (Fox 32 News) - A tractor trailer overturns on a busy highway in Lebanon and the whole thing was caught on camera.



The video shows the truck backing up the opposite way on the highway, then crashing into the median, which caused the vehicle to overturn.



Officials said the truck was going uphill when it began reversing, and the driver had a problem with the gears.



Luckily, no one was injured. But it did cause a traffic jam that last over an hour.

