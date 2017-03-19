Warning: Charging your phone in the bathtub or shower could kill you

Posted:Mar 19 2017 02:54PM CDT

Updated:Mar 19 2017 02:55PM CDT

(Fox 32 News) - A man was killed while he was charging his iPhone while in the bathtub.

The Guardian reports that Richard Bull, 32, of Britain, died of electrocution and burns when he dropped his phone -- still connected to the charger -- into the tub where he sat.

“These seem like innocuous devices, but they can be as dangerous as a hairdryer in a bathroom. They should attach warnings,” said coroner Dr. Sean Cummings, according to the Guardian.

The victim was found in the bathtub by his wife. The coroner said he had burns on his arm and hand. An extension cord had been stretched from the hallway into the bathroom.

The coroner said he intended to send Apple a warning.

Read more: theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/mar/17/coroner-warns-of-dangers-after-man-electrocuted-in-bath-while-charging-phone
 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories