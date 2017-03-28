'Student then athlete': Dad shames son over bad grades at NBA games

FOX NEWS - One traveling father used great seats at Friday’s Cleveland Cavaliers-Charlotte Hornets game in Charlotte to call out his son on national television for not cutting it in the classroom.

“Thomas get your grades back up and next time you’ll be here,” the savage sign read. “Love, Dad.”

Not only did “Thomas” miss an NBA game, but an entire road trip. The dad then apparently went from Charlotte to Houston for Sunday’s Rockets-Thunder game with a similar message.

The sign, which appeared to be professionally produced, also included a crying emoji to nail home the father’s point. The unidentified dad’s sign surely turned some heads, making it onto ESPN and the Instagram account of sports photographer Jeremy Brevard, who posted it along with the caption: “Tough love.”

