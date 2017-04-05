Pro-ISIS hackers release 'kill list' with 8,786 targets in US, UK

FOX NEWS - An ISIS-linked group of hackers has released a "kill list" of 8,786 names and addresses in the U.S. and U.K., calling for lone wolf attacks on the targets in a chilling video posted online.

The hackers, known as the United Cyber Caliphate (UCC), orders those watching to: "Kill them wherever you find them."

In a posting Sunday night on Telegram -- a private messaging app -- the group first warned that a release of the names was imminent. About 10 minutes later, the hackers posted the actual list, which includes names of seemingly random inviduals from primarily the U.S. and U.K., according to the terror monitor SITE.

"More than 7,000 of the names were from the U.S.," a source from the cyber department at SITE told Fox News on Wednesday.

The video, just under six minutes, begins with a warning for the United States. "We have a message to the people of the U.S. and most importantly your President Trump," the text on the screen reads. "Know that we continue to wage war against you. Know that your counter attacks only make us stronger. The UCC will start a new step in this war against you," the message said.

