New app turns phone into virtual eyewitness to crime

- A Seattle man thinks he's discovered the perfect eyewitness: a crime observer that never forgets and never makes mistakes. It's also available on the app store.

Known as "iWitness," the app sounds off an alarm, records video that cannot be erased, and alerts authorities with a mere tap on the screen of a smartphone.

"This will save lives," David Remer, the app's founder and CEO, told Fox News on Tuesday.

"It is the perfect deterrent to crime," said Remer. "The last thing a perpetrator wants is a witness."

The app is intended for use when a person is alone and in a potentially unsafe situation -- like a walk through a dark parking lot or college campus.

After registering, the app takes one click to arm. Once armed, audio, video and an individual's exact location are recorded and saved to a secure cloud server.

Another tap or shake of the device and 911 will be called automatically. The app also sends emails and text messages to six friends and family members pre-listed as emergency contacts, while emitting a bright light and sounding off an alarm.

