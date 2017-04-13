TMZ: American Airlines sued for racism on heels of United's PR nightmare

TMZ.com - Move over, United ... American Airlines has its own mess to deal with after a 75-year-old pastor claims AA blocked him from a flight just because he's Korean.

Benny Shin filed a lawsuit Thursday barely 2 hours after Dr. David Dao's lawyers' news conference to announce an imminent suit against United.

Shin says back in June 2016 he was waiting to board a flight from Dallas to Corpus Christi when the gate agent told him he couldn't. In the docs, he says "5-7 white passengers behind him" were all allowed on board. Benny says he paid for his flight and had a seat assignment, but still no dice.

He admits American gave him a voucher for a flight the next day, but says the experience humiliated, embarrassed and scared him -- so he's suing for at least $6 million.

We've reached out to AA ... so far no word back, but it sure seems like a passenger uprising is beginning.

Tune in to TMZ on TV weekdays Monday through Friday (check http://www.tmz.com/when-its-on for syndicated/local listings at the bottom of the page)