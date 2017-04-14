Researchers discover new softball-size spider in Mexican cave

FOX NEWS - A multinational team of researchers with the San Diego Natural History Museum has added yet another spider to the category of awfully scary arachnids.

The size of a softball, they found the hairy 8-eyed specimen wandering inside a cave in Baja California, Mexico a few years back, while investigating the Sierra Cacachilas mountain range. After thorough analysis they have now confirmed it is indeed a new species. They have named it Califorctenus cacachilensis.

“The first evidence we found of this species was a shed exoskeleton in the cracks of a rock overhang,” said Jim Berrian, field entomologist at the museum and one of the authors.

The Califorctenus spider’s head and legs are of an intense brown color, while its abdomen is yellow. It is relatively flat and is nearly 4 inches long. It also has two very visible fangs. The intimidating creature, however, carries a venom that is not fatal to humans.

