Spider bite left 'a hole' in woman's face

FOX NEWS - Country singer Meghan Linsey is opening up about a venomous spider bite that opened up "a hole" in her face.

The "Voice" alum woke up one morning at her home in Nashville, Tenn. with a "stinging sensation" on her face. She then discovered a dying spider in her right hand which she found out later was a brown recluse, one of the deadliest spiders in North America.

She rushed to urgent care where her fears were confirmed.

"The swelling was the first thing, and then I ended up just having crazy, crazy symptoms," Linsey told People. "I had muscle spasms, then I had a body rash all over...Every day was another thing."

The country star's skin surrounding the site of her bite began to rot and left what she calls "a hole in my face."

A post shared by Meg Linsey (@meghanlinsey) on Feb 28, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

A post shared by Meg Linsey (@meghanlinsey) on Mar 15, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

A post shared by Meg Linsey (@meghanlinsey) on Feb 21, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

READ MORE @ FOX NEWS