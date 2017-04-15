Have you seen them? Police search for 3 stolen koalas

ORMISTON, Australia (Fox 32 News) - Police in Australia are looking for a koala-napper.

The culprit stole three baby koalas from a caregiver's home in Ormiston (near Brisbane) on Thursday night or Friday morning.

The orphans were under the care of the Royal Society for the Prevention fo Cruelty to Animals.

Caregivers say the koalas are about the size of house cats. They need medication and are too little to be on their own.