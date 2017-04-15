Turkey crashes through windshield of SUV

DANVILLE, Indiana (Fox 32 News) - Watch out, drivers. There have been several turkey vs. car crashes recently in Indiana.

The Danville Metropolitan Police Department shared three photos of a crash that happened on Highway 36 this past week.

The turkey was trying to make it across the highway when it crashed through the windshield of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe going 55 MPH.

Photos show the turkey was ripped apart by the impact, and ended up in the rear hatch of the Tahoe. The driver suffered minor injuries from flying glass and debris.

"We'd like to give you some tips on how to avoid something like this, but we've got nothing," police wrote on Facebook.