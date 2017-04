What's your favorite Easter candy?

It turns out people have strong opinions about which candies they don't like.

NationalToday.com asked a thousand people which Easter sweet they love to hate.

Marshmallow Peeps, 16% Generic Jelly Beans, 15% Coconut Nests, 13% Bubble Gum Eggs, 11% Jordan Almonds, 9%

On a more positive note, Americans' favorite Easter candy is Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs.