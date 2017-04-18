TMZ: Prince's unreleased tracks drop on iTunes

TMZ.com - Prince is back! Six brand new songs are about to drop on iTunes, but the question is ... how long will they be there?

A Prince EP titled, "Deliverance" just popped up on iTunes listings. It features 6 tracks, including the title song ... which you can already preview.

You can pre-order the EP for a mere $3.99, but the songs won't be available until April 21. That, of course, will be the 1 year anniversary of Prince's death.

It's unclear if the Estate has approved the release. If you've got iTunes, click here to get a taste ... while you can.

