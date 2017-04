FOX 32 NEWS - Oreo and Dunkin’ Donuts have united to bring cookie lovers a special treat.

The new Mocha Oreo will hit store shelves this summer. When exactly it will be available for purchase, nobody knows… yet.

Oreo is also rumored to be releasing other new types of cookies this summer, including Cookies & Crème and Apple Pie.

The Mocha Oreo was first reported by the snack experts over at @thejunkfoodaisle on Instagram.