Robotic 'Travelmate' suitcase follows you

(FOX 32 NEWS) -Imagine this: a robotic suitcase that follows you around the airport and never gets lost.



The makers of "Travelmate" say it's the world's first true robot companion.



It tracks your location through an app and follows you at your speed, up to 6.75 miles per hour.



The makers say it can avoid other people, furniture, and other obstacles.



The starting price is $399. If you're interested, the company plans to start shipping in June 2017. You can check them out at Indiegogo.