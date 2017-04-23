Parents arrested, accused of allowing teen son to smoke pot

- A couple has been arrested after allegedly telling police they allow their 14-year-old son to smoke a joint or two of marijuana at night if he goes to class and makes good grades.

The parents were arrested Tuesday after police served a search warrant at the home. Officers had been investigating drug activity at the house for months.

Reports say the parents were booked into Utah County Jail while police investigate possible felony child endangerment and misdemeanor charges of contributing to delinquency of a minor, marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

Police say the parents believe the marijuana helped their son concentrate in school.