Hunt on for missing 5-year-old California boy, father arrested

- California cops continued to search Sunday for a missing 5-year-old boy whose father was found unconscious in a park.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. was interviewed about his son’s disappearance late Saturday and then arrested on suspicion of child abduction and child endangerment, South Pasadena police said.

Police reported that little Aramazd Andressian Jr. was last seen days ago.

They searched for the boy Saturday in Arroyo Park in South Pasadena with bloodhounds and a helicopter.

The father was found in the park Saturday morning passed out on the ground, Fox 11 Los Angeles reports. Officers took Andressian to the hospital and impounded his vehicle.

About two hours after cops found Andressian, the boy’s mother went to San Mareno police to say her husband hadn’t returned with the boy, according to the station. The woman said she and her husband are in the final stages of getting a divorce and share custody of the child.