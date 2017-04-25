Nordstrom charging $425 for fake-mud jeans

- Fashion retailer Nordstrom is selling a pair of $425 jeans that allegedly show "you're not afraid to get down and dirty."

The "Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans," which come with a "caked-on muddy coating," have been roundly mocked on social media, with Mike Rowe remarking that the jeans are intended to make someone appear like they have a dirty job when they do not.

"The Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans aren’t pants. They’re not even fashion. They’re a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic – not iconic," Rowe wrote on Facebook.

On "Fox & Friends" this morning, Brian Kilmeade echoed Rowe's sentiment, saying that if you're going to wear muddy jeans, you should earn the mud.

He noted that the description on the Nordstrom website says the jeans "embody rugged, Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty."

"But yet you are afraid, because you have to buy somebody else's dirt," Kilmeade said.

