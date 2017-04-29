What is a Fidget Spinner? The toy craze that's sweeping the nation

(Fox 32 News) - Fidget spinners are the hot new toys that every kid in the country seems to know about, even if their parents are in the dark.



A "fidget spinner" is basically a plastic or metal top that you can spin on a tabletop or between your fingers. They're small enough to fit inside your pocket, and small enough to play with under your desktop without the teacher seeing.



That has some schools racing to come up with rules for fidget spinners, which sell from $2 to $20 apiece.

