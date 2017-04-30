Body of missing Arkansas boy, 9, found in woods, charges expected to be filed

- The body believed to be a missing 9-year-old boy was found in a wooded area in Arkansas days after his mother, 2-year-old sister and his uncle were found murdered, authorities announced Saturday at a news conference.

Officials found the body they believe to be Reilly Scarbrough in a “heavily wooded area” near Hatfield, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The boy’s mother, sister and great uncle were all found dead this week.

Authorities said they found the body with help from Brian Bliss Travis, who is currently behind bars in the Polk County Jail. Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer said he expects Bliss will face capital murder charges in the boy’s case, but it was unclear if he would face the same charges in the related deaths.

Crews found the body of his mother, 43-year-old Bethany Jo Wester, in a creek Tuesday near the town of Cove in far western Arkansas. On Thursday, they found the body of the boy's great-uncle, 66-year-old Steven Payne, in Hatfield, Fox 16 reported.

On Friday, the search took another grim turn, when the body of 2-year-old Acelynn Wester turned up in the woods not far from where they found the mother's remains, Sawyer said.