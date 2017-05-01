'Seductive' dress forces girl to quit Malaysia chess tournament, coach says

- A girl was forced to quit a chess championship in Malaysia after the tournament director said her dress was too "seductive," a coach claimed.

Kaushal Khandhar, the coach, wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday that his student was participating in the National Scholastic Chess Championship in Putrajaya when the director started commenting on the girl's dress. The tournament was held from April 14-16.

Khandhar claimed the director and head judge of the tournament stopped the 12-year-old girl during the second round and said her knee-length dress violated the tournament's dress code.

"It was later informed (by Chief Arbiter) to my student and her mother, that the Tournament Director deemed my student’s dress to be 'seductive' and a 'temptation from a certain angle far, far away,'" Khandhar wrote in the post.

The judge eventually apologized for the incident, but the student was forced to withdraw from the competition because she couldn't find another dress that met the tournament's standards just in time for the next round, the coach claimed.

Continue reading this story at FOXNews.com