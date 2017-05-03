Real life 'Breaking Bad'? Ex-NM science teacher pleads guilty to making meth

Former science teacher John Gose, 56, pleaded guilty Monday to four meth-related charges in a Las Cruces, New Mexico, courtroom. (Doña Ana County District Attorney's Office)
FOX NEWS - A former science teacher has pleaded guilty to manufacturing methamphetamine in New Mexico, the Doña Ana County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

John Gose, 56, pleaded guilty Monday to four meth-related charges in a Las Cruces courtroom.

The real-life case draws parallels to the television show "Breaking Bad," about a cancer-stricken chemistry teacher in New Mexico who starts making meth.

Las Cruces police arrested Gose in October 2016 after a traffic stop. Paraphernalia, including chemicals, glassware and rubber tubing were reportedly discovered by officers.

Police later searched his property and found ingredients to "yield at least one pound of methamphetamines, which has an estimated street value of $44,800," the district attorney's office said in a news release. Gose was charged with two counts of trafficking by manufacturing, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

