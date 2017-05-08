Perdue recalls chicken sausage over potential plastic fragments

- Perdue has issued a recall for a line of its popular organic chicken sausage after customers complained about finding pieces of blue plastic inside the product. Perdue Foods LLC said the affected products include organic Italian chicken sausage manufactured under its Harvestland brand.

An estimated 2,148 pounds of organic chicken sausage that were produced on March 27, 2017 are impacted by the recall. The product is sold in 24-oz plastic packaging and containe eight links of fully cooked, ready-to-eat “PERDUE HARVESTLAND Italian Style Organic Chicken Sausage bearing package code 64405 and a sell of freeze by date of 6/25/17.

The products were shipped to retailers in Maryland and Connecticut.

“Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” a recall notice read. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

No injuries or illnesses linked to the recall have been reported yet, but customers with further questions are instructed to contact Perdue Foods consumer relations at 877-727-3447.

More at FOXNews.com