FOX 32 NEWS - A man in Michigan says he crashed his car after seeing a spider on the visor above his head, according to a report.

The crash happened Sunday morning in Leelanau County. The 26-year-old driver says he was distracted by the spider and veered off the road, crashing his 2005 GMC Envoy into a ditch and against some trees.

The man was not hurt, but a female passenger in the car did suffer a wrist injury.