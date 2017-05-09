Beer made from pee sound good? Urine luck!

- Human beings are quite good at turning beer into urine, but up until recently, nobody (that we know of) has reversed the process.

The owners of a brewery in Denmark have unfortunately changed that.

Nørrebro Bryghus, a Danish microbrewery located in Copenhagen, is now using human waste water to help brew their new “Pisner” beer, reports Reuters.

But lest any drinkers swear off the brewery’s offerings forever, Nørrebro Bryghus claims they’re not using the urine in the actual brewing process; rather, they’re fertilizing their barley — which will eventually be utilized to brew the beer — with the waste water.

"When the news that we had started brewing the Pisner came out, a lot of people thought we were filtering the urine to put it directly in the beer,” said Henrik Vang, the chief executive of the brewery. “We had a good laugh about that."

