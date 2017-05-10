More black women turning to guns for self-defense

- Firearms instructors are reporting an increase in the number of black women learning how to use guns in self-defense courses around the country -- and the reasons are varied.

"Minority women are definitely increasing in numbers," Rick Ector, a firearms instructor, said of attendees at his weekly course just outside of Detroit.

"Women overall -- in particular, minority women -- are looking toward guns to protect themselves against crime," Ector told Fox News. "Women are definitely drivers in the market right now."

Other cities, like Savannah, Dallas and Cincinnati, have also seen an uptick in the number of minority women signing up for gun-training courses.

In Georgia, for instance, trainer Marchelle Tigner referred to the observation as a "movement" in an interview with the Guardian newspaper.

Tigner, who launched Trigger Happy Firearm Instruction in November, told the paper she had to expand room in her classes, which sold out after promoting them through social media.

