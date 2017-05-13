Mayor of Italian town says no, we're not paying you to move here (yet)

BORMIDA, Italy (Fox 32 News) - The mayor of the Italian town of Bormida says he has been flooded with calls and emails after a social media post about people getting paid to move there.

Mayor Daniele Galliano had floated the idea of small, dying villages paying outsiders 2,000 Euros (about $2,200) to move in. It's an idea, not a confirmed plan.

The little town has been flooded with more than 15,000 messages since the posts spread on Facebook.

The town is home to about 400 people.

The idea might be considered as part of next year's budget.

You can visit the town's official website here.